Entertainment by Jameelah Mullen Our Favorite Couple Is Back! Nia Long and Larenz Tate Reunite For A New Romance Film We are here for it.







Gen X and Millennials have reason to celebrate. Nia Long and Larenz Tate, the stars of the 1997 cult classic Love Jones, have reunited for a new romantic drama on Netflix, Deadline reported.

Written by Kay Oyegun, the film takes inspiration from Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, the soul-infused album that first captivated audiences in 1996 with its story of love rooted in the singer’s own life. The crooner is also one of the executive producers of the film; other producers include James Lopez, Charles D. King, and Poppy Hanks. Eugene Ashe, who also wrote and directed Sylvie’s Love, will direct the film, whose title hasn’t been released.

Although producers remain tight-lipped about the film’s plot, Maxwell’s debut album itself might provide some clues to what’s ahead.

Long, who played Nina Mosely in Love Jones, took to Instagram to share the news of the upcoming project.

“The timing is divine, and working with @larenztate is my favorite thing to do. We’re doing this one for YOU!!!! Thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart and soul. Let’s go,” the mother of two wrote.

Fans lit up the comments section with excitement.

“Let’s call it what it is, people LOVE JONES 2, “ a fan quipped.

“We’ve been waiting for another collab since 1997!!! YES, Ma’am and Sir,” one fan said.

This won’t be the first time Black America’s favorite fictional couple reunited in front of the camera. The pair came together for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Long portrays family matriarch Katherine Jackson, and Tate plays Berry Gordy

Last year, they reprised their roles as Nina and Darius for a Walmart holiday commercial. The Love Jones-themed commercial showed Nina (Long) receiving a surprise birthday gift from Darius (Tate), who was now Nina’s husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by itsOnlyEntertainment.net (@itsonlyentertainment)

The commercial set social media ablaze, with fans begging for a Love Jones sequel. The jury is out on that, but Netflix’s upcoming film might be the next best thing.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Opens Up About Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis, Highlights Mental Health Advocacy