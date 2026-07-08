Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-gets-the-job-5439381/ Video by Kenneth Meeks Relationships Lead To Small Wins And, Ultimately, Greater Success Consider yourself successful when you make an impact







Nicholas Wiggins is the managing director for Values Partnerships, one of the country’s largest Black-owned social impact agencies, connecting businesses, nonprofit organizations, influencers, and communities to solve huge challenges, launch new projects, and expand the “common good.” When Wiggins sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE for the 2023 XCEL Summit for the Men Spotlight Series, he said a key strategy behind his accomplishments is cultivating relationships. For him, relationships are primary — “everything else is derivative.” It’s why Vaues Partnerships was named the 2025 Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. A key component of his leadership style and relationship-building is being compassionate. He allows his staff to create their own space and workflow, so he doesn’t micro-manage. As Black Enterprise approaches the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, Wiggins’s words of wisdom will help young African American professionals make an impact in their community and expand their business in the process. It’s small wins that lead to greater success. In the following video excerpt, BE reminds you that success is creating something impactful that goes beyond yourself.

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