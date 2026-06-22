Video by Kenneth Meeks Do You See Yourself In The C-Suite? Lets Put You in the Corner Office It’s Dexter Hall’s strategic mission to get you there — and succeed! Here’s why.







Dexter Hall says he’s gotten more out of life “by giving to others than by what has been given” to him. Wearing a cross around his neck like an old-fashioned, Southern pastor, Hall is a professional coach with the Black Executive Men organization. He sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE Senior Multiplatform Content Producer Ashlei Stevens for the XCEL Summit for Men Spotlight series three years ago.

As we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE reminds today’s young African American professionals of a piece of advice he offers to anyone aspiring to greatness — “you must first be a servant to others.” It’s a part of Hall’s leadership style. Hall and the Black Executive Men organization have the mission to help Black men who aspire to C-suite leadership get there and succeed. When you hear his point of view in this accompanying video clip, you’ll know he has the strategy to get you to the C-suite. And BE wants to help him help you!

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