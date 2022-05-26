Nick Cannon and Newest Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Enjoy ‘Babymoon’ Vacation in The Bahamas

Nick Cannon is enjoying some fun in the sun with his newest baby mama, Bre Tiesi, ahead of welcoming his eighth child.

Tiesi took to Instagram to share a few photos from her romantic “babymoon” getaway with the TV star.

“BabyMoonin 🌙💙👶🏽 I still just can’t believe it… babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already,” Tiesi captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

Cannon kissed his newest baby mama, who looked stunning in an orange bikini top and matching skirt with a sexy thigh-high slit. The Wild N Out creator matched Tiesi in an orange bucket hat and multi-colored short set.

The 41-year-old treated Tiesi to the Caribbean getaway for hr 30th birthday, Page Six reports. The “babymoon” comes after Cannon announced he was expecting his eighth child with the model back in January.

The rumor mill started spinning after photos from their gender reveal surfaced online. Cannon is already father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon,” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer host also welcomed son Zen Cannon with Alyssa Scott but the baby sadly passed away on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Despite being no stranger to welcoming children, Cannon still gets nervous every time he welcomes a new baby.

“You get nervous every time,” Cannon told People. “Every single time… because it’s a miracle, it’s God working.”

He continues, “You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up.”

While Cannon recently admitted to having a vasectomy consultation, the father of eight takes pride in every little Cannon he’s created.

“I’m so excited about all my kids,” he said. “Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones.”

“Every day I just wake up excited as a father.”

In addition to splurging on a Bahamas vacation with Tiesi, Cannon also gifted his baby mama Abby with an upgrade on her Range Rover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“Got the sweetest delivery yesterday! Y’all already know a hater keyed my range,” Abby captioned a post captured by The Shade Room.