Nick Cannon Exposes Why His Private Parts Are Insured For $10 Million

Nick Cannon details more of his new controversial insurance policy. The doting dad of 12 explained why he has a $10 million policy out on his genitals.

Cannon elaborated on the worth of his private parts to Entertainment Tonight while at his son Legendary’s 2nd birthday party. According to the habitual father, his testicles are his “most valuable assets.”

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon said jokingly. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs… so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.”

Cannon revealed in June about his financial protections over his genitals. The move was made in collaboration with Dr. Squatch, a men’s personal care company. In the shared post, their “Ball Valuation” tool calculated Cannon’s testicular worth in the ten-million range.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest,” he exclaimed in the promotional video. “But I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

The policy is seemingly real, perhaps making his assertion that he has the “most valuable balls in the world” true. However, he maintains that he solely wants to protect the organs that helped him create 12 children.

“[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong,” the “Masked Singer” host shared with the news outlet.

With his many children, Cannon already has plenty on his plate. However, Legendary’s mother, Bre Tiesi, reassured naysayers that the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit 2024 Speaker makes time for it all.

“He manages it really well. I feel like that’s why no one ever hears anything because we’re all happy. We all make it work,” explained Tiesi, who also stars on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” to ET. “He’s such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares, and he does want to be there, and he’s never gonna blow anything off.”

She continued, “It makes it easier when you’re doing things because you know he’s gonna make the effort, and he’s gonna show up.”

There is no word on whether Cannon plans to add any more little ones to his legacy. However, he will have the insurance money at the ready if anything thwarts his reproductive organs from doing so.