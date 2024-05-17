Entrepreneurship by Stacy Jackson B.E.’s Disruptor Summit Returns To ATL Featuring Nick Cannon, Cam’ron, Arian Simone And More Attend the celebration of Black entrepreneurial excellence at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, May 17-18 featuring an amazing line-up of speakers.









Mark your calendars! BLACK ENTERPRISE, the nation’s leading Black digital media brand, is excited to announce the return of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit.

The event is set to be an electrifying celebration of Black entrepreneurial excellence. Hosted by Nationwide, the two-day summit, May 17-18, will be a unique business conference like no other, designed to connect, empower, and celebrate trailblazers who are reshaping the business landscape with astounding innovations.

Kicking off with a warm welcome from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, the summit will feature an exhilarating lineup of dynamic speakers and engaging discussions. Brace yourself for a captivating fireside chat between the multitalented Nick Cannon and BE’s Director of Multiplatform Content, Selena Hill, where they’ll delve into Cannon’s unconventional approach to ownership and entrepreneurship in the entertainment industry.

Cannon shared his excitement about attending the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit. “I’ve been a disruptor all my life, and to be in a room full of disruptors, way makers, change agents, and free thinkers in business and culture is going to be phenomenal,” said the entertainer and entrepreneur.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Attendees can look forward to hearing from the Harlem rap-legend-turned-sports media podcaster, Cam’ron, as he provides insight on his business playbook in an exclusive one-on-one with BE’s Senior Digital Editor, Sidnee Douyon.

Attendees will also enjoy a panel with Shaunie Henderson, the visionary CEO of Amirah, Inc. and the creative mastermind behind the iconic Basketball Wives franchise. She will share invaluable business lessons from her remarkable journey, including insights from her upcoming memoir, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Terms, with BE Multiplatform Content Producer Ashlei Stevens.

The summit’s lineup includes additional speakers who embody Black excellence, such as Crystal Etienne, consumer investor and founder and CEO of Ruby Love and Caje and Co.; Justin E. Samuels, founder and CEO of Render ATL; and Luke Bailey, founder of Neon Money Club.

Attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions and workshops addressing topics from redefining success in showbiz to mastering the stock market and fostering innovation for community impact.

The Disruptor Summit is not simply about sharing knowledge, but is a path to potential partnerships, investments, and accelerated growth. Aspiring entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their brands in the $15K Disruptor Pitch Competition hosted by Walmart. At the same time, the summit will culminate with the Disruptor Award presentation to honor industry disruptors who are making real change and a significant impact, like Arian Simone, the founder of the Fearless Fund; Miss Diddy, the CEO of The Brand Group Inc.; and Lena Ford, the CEO of Positively Lena and Co-Founder of the Kinship Family Initiative.

As BE‘s Chief Executive Officer Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. puts it, “This summit serves as a pivotal component of our mission and a crucial platform that empowers Black entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, and resources needed to thrive in the business world.”

With invaluable resources, insider knowledge, and actionable insights, the Disruptor Summit aims to equip attendees with the tools to innovate boldly, cultivate lucrative brands, and propel their enterprises to new heights.

“As a longtime partner of BE and title sponsor of this dynamic gathering, Nationwide is steadfast in supporting Black innovators and creators at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” said Lu Yarbrough III, Associate Vice President of Enterprise Diverse and Cause Marketing at Nationwide.

“This conference offers valuable content and connection to help both emerging talents and established business owners disrupt the norm and drive economic inclusion.” Alongside Nationwide, additional sponsors include Walmart, FedEx, and Pronghorn.

Prepare to attend this exhilarating celebration of Black entrepreneurial excellence at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in downtown Atlanta, May 17-18. Visit here to learn more about the summit, secure your all-access tickets, and stay updated on the latest programming.

