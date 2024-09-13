Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nick Cannon To Host Honda Battle Of The Bands In Los Angeles At SoFi Stadium Honda Battle of the Bands is coming to Los Angeles and Nick Cannon will serve as the celebrity host.







Nick Cannon will be tapping back into his Drumline role as he gears up to host Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) in February 2025.

On Thursday, the America’s Got Talent host was announced as the master of ceremonies for next year’s premier showcase for historically Black college and university (HBCU) marching bands. The popular event will make history with its first-ever HBOB held on the West Coast on Feb. 1, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Get ready, LA, the bands are coming,” Cannon says in a 90-second commercial that teased his role as the celebrity host and the full lineup of schools participating in the HBCU competition.

The full lineup of HBCU bands set to perform includes:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon and White Band

Alabama State University – Mighty Marching Hornets

Hampton University – The Marching Force

North Carolina A&T University – Blue and Gold Marching Machine

Southern University – Human Jukebox Marching Band

University of Arkansas Pine Bluff – Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South

Along with hosting its first-ever West Coast showcase, HBOB revamped its approach to the band selection process. In July, the Honda Legacy Council selected North Carolina A&T University and Southern University to perform at HBOB 2025.

Each university then challenged another eligible HBCU marching band to perform at the upcoming live event. North Carolina A&T University challenged Alabama A&M University, while Southern University challenged Alabama State University.

On July 16, Honda launched a public voting phase, inviting fans from 52 schools to help select the final two bands for the lineup. Hampton University and the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff were chosen to battle it out as the community selected the live show.

“Oh, and you know I’m getting in on the action,” Cannon says in the ad.

The actor and entrepreneur has appeared in many films and television shows throughout his career, but among his most notable roles is that of Drumline lead Devon Miles, the talented street drummer from Harlem who enrolls in a Southern university, expecting to lead its marching band’s drumline to victory. The classic 2002 film heightened public awareness and excitement about the innovation and creativity that define HBCU marching band and dance troupe culture.

Cannon expressed his excitement about hosting the first-ever HBOB on the West Coast.

“Honda Battle of the Bands has been a cherished celebration for fans of HBCU marching bands, resonating deeply with generations who hold Black culture close to their hearts,” the Wild ‘n Out star said.

“Hosting HBOB’s first-ever West Coast show is an honor. We’re going to create unforgettable moments together.”

As part of HBOB, Honda will provide an institutional grant to each of the six schools participating to support their music education programs and cover the bands’ travel expenses for the Invitational Showcase in Los Angeles. Aiming to support bands for HBOB, Honda is paying it forward by issuing an HBOB Legacy Grant to the 52 bands that participated in the voting process.

“Honda is thrilled to continue our longstanding support of the HBCU community through HBOB, which is a core part of our Drive the Legacy initiative,” said Jasmine Cockfield, the project leader for Honda Battle of the Bands at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We congratulate each of this year’s participating HBCU bands and are confident that they will put on a memorable show for HBOB fans that promises to be a showcase for the ages.”