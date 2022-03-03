Nick Cannon Opens Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar In San Diego

Nick Cannon recently teased his plans to turn his Wild ‘N Out brand into a “billion-dollar business,” and now he’s opened the doors to an official sports bar.

The Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade opened its doors last week in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, Fox 5 San Diego reports. The new two-story entertainment venue combines a restaurant, sports bar, and arcade, all themed around Cannon’s popular freestyle comedy show.

The bar and arcade serve as an “eatertainment destination” with a menu of classic American dishes, large drinks, and various fun-themed events planned each week. The venue has indoor and outdoor seating options, including a bar area that seats up to 40.

The menu includes popular American dishes like burgers, chicken sandwiches, barbecue, lobster rolls, sides, salads, and desserts at affordable price points ranging up to about $42 for the more luxury entree options like skirt steak and shrimp.

Brunch will also be available on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with availability for a Churro Waffle Stack, among other popular brunch menu items. During the evenings, the restaurant transforms into a nightclub with music and eccentric drink options like their two-gallon party buckets that serve four or more people for $99.

“Be like @NickCannon and enjoy the Candy Shop Cocktail made with @50cent’s @bransoncognac, lemonade, and a grenadine floater, served with an additional shot on the side,” one promotional Instagram post said.

Cannon tapped pop artist Rob Prior to hand paint murals throughout space that pays homage to several hip-hop legends, KUSI reports. Guests can also expect performances by comedians, DJs, and appearances from Cannon and the Wild’ N Out crew.

Wild ‘N Out’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.