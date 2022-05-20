Nick Cannon Reveals Right Before Birth of 8th Child, He Had A Vasectomy Consultation

Entertainer and businessman Nick Cannon, who has been spreading his “love” around a lot lately has admitted recently that he has had a vasectomy consultation.

On a recent appearance with E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week, the Masked Singer host admitted that after having seven children and expecting the eighth one now, he isn’t “looking to populate the Earth completely” which is why he had a vasectomy consultation.

While speaking to hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, Cannon stated, “I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The comedian and Wild ‘N Out creator was promoting his current mixtape, Raw & B: The Explicit Tape which has him dwelling on details from his personal life. He expresses to the hosts that being busy with his career in entertainment does not give him many opportunities to spend time with all his children which makes him feel guilty at times.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going. Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, [twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, 11] had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

Earlier this year, Cannon’s latest venture, The Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade opened its doors in the heart of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, Fox 5 San Diego reported. The new two-story entertainment venue combines a restaurant, sports bar, and arcade, all themed around Cannon’s popular freestyle comedy show.

In March, according to The Sun, the talk show hosted by Cannon was canceled due to low ratings. The show was on the air less than a year, debuting last fall to dismal ratings. A source revealed to The Sun that Nick Cannon garnered a .4 through the season, reaching around 400,000 viewers.