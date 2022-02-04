Nick Cannon ‘Sincerely Apologizes’ to the Mother of His Kids for Surprise Announcement of 8th Child

Entertainer Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child a few months after the death of his seventh child, Zen.

On his daytime talk show Thursday, Cannon said he “sincerely apologizes” for revealing the news in the way he did. He also apologized to everyone it affected “for any extra pain or confusion” that the announcement caused.

According to People, Cannon publicly announced the upcoming birth of his eighth child, with model Bre Tiesi, earlier this week which set off an immediate reaction from Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott. She took to Instagram to tell her followers that she is "at peace" and "will not judge" anyone, seemingly directed at Cannon after his baby announcement. On Thursday's show, Cannon apologized and expressed remorse for the way he announced the baby news. "I misspoke and probably went too much into detail on Monday expressing my feelings, and it probably felt like I was making some comparatives when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child I'm expecting. I didn't need to do that because those are two completely separate moments in my life, and they both deserve the respect." The Wild' n Out host also expressed that he and Scott are still grieving the loss of their child. He also vowed he'd do better and be more understanding and compassionate toward the mothers of all his children.