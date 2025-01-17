Celebrity News by Jameelah Mullen Nick Cannon Surprises Incarcerated Firefighters Battling Los Angeles Wildfires The Drumline star pulled up to show love to the unsung heroes







Nick Cannon surprised the incarcerated firefighters who helped fight the Los Angeles wildfires with a visit. The Wild ‘N Out host shared footage of the visit on Instagram. Cannon walked into a crowd of cheering men with his toddler daughter in tow. The actor shook hands and took photos with the men.

“Real Heros! Thank you to these young brothers for fighting fires for 24 hours at a time! God has his hand on them For Real! Had to go show my love, appreciation, and gratitude even though my Lupus has been flaring up. I got up out of my bed to go say Thank you,” the father-of-12 captioned his post.

Fans flooded the comments, showering the television personality with praise.

“No one is too big to show love and support to those who are in need! Thank you for always being a great example! We see it, and we stand with you, brother,” social media influencer Marv Simms wrote.

Cannon also addressed the tragedy on his web series, The Daily Cannon. In a clip posted to the show’s Facebook page, the producer sent his well wishes to the residents of the Los Angeles area.

“As we try to get back into some sense of normalcy, we know that there have been thousands deeply affected by the devastating LA wildfires. Sending much love to the city of LA & all the communities that have come together in support & resilience!”

Nick Cannon isn’t the only celebrity supporting the imprisoned firefighters who helped to fight the L.A. wildfires. In an Instagram story, Chris Brown thanked the first responders while encouraging lawmakers to reduce the sentences of incarcerated firefighters.

Chris Brown believes that prisoners helping fight fires in LA should have their sentences reduced pic.twitter.com/iGyrs4q2ej — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 10, 2025

Nearly 1,000 incarcerated firefighters have been working around the clock to combat the fires. According to the California Department of Corrections, incarcerated firefighters earn between $5.80 and $10.24 per day from CDCR. They receive an additional $1 an hour from Cal Fire while working during an active emergency. According to the Department of Labor, the minimum wage in California is $16.50 per hour.

