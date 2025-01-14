January 14, 2025
Los Angeles Sports Teams Donate $8M To California Wildfire Relief Efforts
There will also be events on Friday, Jan. 17, at three LA stadiums to provide necessities to evacuees.
Professional sports teams in Los Angeles have provide some economic relief for the victims of the wildfires that have engulfed and ravaged the area.
The WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks announced that all area professional sports teams—have pledged to donate more than $8 million to support victims in need and people still fighting the fires.
The 12 teams have joined with Fanatics, the athletics apparel giant, and the Fanatics Foundation to give out $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to evacuated Los Angeles residents. Thousands more items will be given out at three upcoming events in Los Angeles. Along with the merchandise, each team’s community partners will be at the events to distribute personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers, and more.
These events will be held at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and BMO Stadium on Friday, Jan. 17, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Residents must bring proof of residency in evacuated zip codes to attend. Bus transportation will be offered to help individuals temporarily living in area evacuation shelters. Lunch will be available for those who attend the stadium events.
Organizations who will receive part of the teams’ donations include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, Team Rubicon, and several local animal rescue organizations.
Thus far, 24 people have died from the California wildfires. The damage could amount is expected to be between $135 and $150 billion.
