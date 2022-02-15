8 Babies and All: Nick Cannon Admits to Wanting Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Back on Latest Song ‘Alone’

Multi-talented entertainer Nick Cannon has been in the news a lot lately due to his penchant for impregnating women with another child on the way.

With the release of a new song on St. Valentine’s Day, it’s apparent that he hasn’t yet found love as he sings about wanting his ex-wife Mariah Carey back in the tune.

Cannon posted a clip of the new song on his Instagram page in which he clamors for love stating in the song that he is Alone.