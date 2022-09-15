Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, His First With LaNisha Cole

The Nick Cannon baby train has just delivered the latest addition!

The All That alum announced via social media that he and his latest baby mother, a former The Price Is Right model, LaNisha Cole, are proud parents of a baby girl. The couple named their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

This is Cole’s first child and Cannon’s ninth.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Cole also posted a message to her Instagram Story.

“Today has been such a special day for us. I can’t tell you how blessed I feel to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world. The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way. She is surrounded by so much love and I’m already obsessed with her!”

Cole posted photos of her and Cannon with Onyx.

As Cannon mentioned last month, he and Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together. Cannon has eight other children with five women. His first two, a set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Last June, Cannon fathered another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa.

His daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, were with Bell. Sadly, Zen, his youngest son, who he had with model Alyssa Scott in July 2021, died in December last year. His eighth child was with Bre Tiesi.