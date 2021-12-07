Nick Cannon’s Youngest Child Zen Dies From Brain Tumor At 5-Months-Old

Prolific entertainer Nick Cannon revealed on Instagram some gut-wrenching news that his youngest baby boy Zen has died.

The multifaceted entertainer who had his son Zen S. Cannon with model Alyssa Scott in June, reported that when he was just two months old, he started having sinus issues. Cannon explained that his son’s head seemed irregularly large and after getting the tot examined, the doting parents learned that Zen had a brain tumor.

Zen had to undergo emergency surgery but the 5-month-old later died. Cannon was very emotional when he shared with viewers of his “Nick Cannon Show” the sad and devastating news.

Cannon also has twins with deejay Abby De La Rosa and has four other children: Monroe, 9, Moroccan Scott, 9, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, 4 and Powerful Queen Cannon, who was born in December.

This is so tragic and we wish Nick and Alyssa peace.