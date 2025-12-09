News by Sharelle B. McNair Nick Fuentes Goes On Racist Tirade On Piers Morgan Show After Saying ‘Blacks Should Be In Prison’ Morgan even attempted to give Fuentes the benefit of the doubt asking if he simply meant Black murderers but he was wrong.







White nationalist Nick Fuentes got into a heated debate during an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. At the same time, Morgan grilled Fuentes on his racist, antisemitic, and misogynistic views, including his thoughts on “Black should be in prison.”

The viral clip included offensive takes on his views surrounding Black people and blatantly used the n-word while describing a conversation he had with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The conversation started as Morgan played a clip of Fuentes going on a rant about the Jewish and Black communities and women.

“Jews are running society, women need to shut the f*** up, Blacks need to be in prison for the most part, and we would live in paradise,” he yelled in the clip.

“It’s that simple.”

When Morgan asked him to clarify what he meant by the comment surrounding Black people, the podcast host didn’t shy away from his thoughts. “That’s all true. Everything I said in that clip is true.”

Morgan even attempted to give Fuentes the benefit of the doubt, asking if he simply meant Black murderers, but he was wrong. “Right, no, you’re right, that’s a good addition to that. That’s a great point,” Fuentes said mockingly.

The 27-year-old, who is often quoted for calling Hitler’s antisemitic stance “cool,” discussed an encounter with Ye after admitting to the Grammy Award-winning producer that he uses the n-word. “You know what Ye told me? I’ll tell you verbatim what he said. He asked if I used the n-word, and I said ‘Yeah,’’ Fuentes stated.

“He goes ‘well when n*ggas are being n*ggas….I said so true, that’s so true.’”

After trying to praise Ye for his pleasant demeanor, Morgan interrupted to keep the conversation going, but Fuentes rebutted, saying, “Well, you’re very rude, are you Black?”

As the clip went viral on social media, several people chimed in with their thoughts on the narrative, including some who felt like his rhetoric doesn’t even matter. “As a Black Man, I’m gon go ahead and speak for ALL OF US when I tell you We do NOT care what this lil boy is sayin….we BEEN unbothered,” @codymix0n said on IG.

Others, like Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, are wondering why white supremacists are suddenly getting a spotlighted platform. “I don’t understand why white supremacists are suddenly being platforms,” she wrote in the comment section.

@sinistar22x2 mirrored the comment, writing, “Deny him the spotlight, silence is not compliance.”

While all the comments heard during the interview seemingly shocked viewers and Morgan himself, one of the other surprises was Fuentes, who openly believes women should have no rights whatsoever, admitting to never having sex with a member of the very demographic he despises, according to The Daily Beast. “I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes? All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy—have you ever had sex?” Morgan asked.

“No, absolutely not,” responded Fuentes, who self-identifies as an incel.

