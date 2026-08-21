(Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images) Video by Kenneth Meeks Nick Cannon’s Belief In Himself Led To A Billion-Dollar Pay Off In Its 22nd Season, ‘Wild'n-Out’ still launches the careers of a countless number of young, talented African Americans.







Forty-five-year-old Nick Cannon is an actor, producer, artist, entrepreneur, and comedian who understands the concept of ownership, and he’s redefining success in show business. Known for hosting a series of successful prime-time television shows including America’s Got Talent, The Masked Singer, and Lip Sync Battle Shorties, he’s best known for creating, producing, and hosting the fun-filled, freestyle comedy sketch and rap-battling game show Wild’n-Out. First airing in 2005 on MTV, his version of an improv, variety talent show currently airs on VH1 and is in its 22nd season.

But as fascinating as his show is with its celebrity guests, it doesn’t compare to his journey to create it. Cannon sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to explain how it all started, from his belief in himself to taking a huge financial risk to make his vision happen — even when others around him didn’t see it. Taking that risk paid off big time.

As we approach the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, BE reminds young entrepreneurs and professionals about the importance of taking risks and chances on yourself, even when others don’t believe in you. Big payoffs come only when you’re willing to take big risks. Click on the video below and hear Cannon’s strategy for creating one of the highest-rated television shows in hip-hop history. He just might motivate you to do something huge, too.

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