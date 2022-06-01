Nicki Minaj Tapped as Maxim’s Creative Director and Global Ambassador for MaximBet

Nicki Minaj has signed on as creative director for Maxim and a global ambassador for MaximBet.

The Queens-born rapper is bringing her artistry and influence to the world of sports betting as she is being brought on through a multi-year, global partnership with MaximBet. The artist announced the partnership via a social media account.

I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim‼️‼️‼️ Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting

Get ready for the best parties & more https://t.co/bgbEY3XiRv#Maxim pic.twitter.com/ivi9Hw9ziw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 31, 2022

MaximBet is a new company described as a privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator. It was launched late last year through a partnership with Maxim. The flourishing rapper will be working with MaximBet on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences, and branding. The plan is to bring entertainment, sports, celebrity, and betting together. Minaj will also serve as the new creative director of Maxim magazine, special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors, and be involved in the company’s enterprising plans for iGaming.

In a written statement, Minaj said, “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership.

“I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

“Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said Daniel Graetzer, CEO, MaximBet.

“Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate, and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”

The announcement comes months after Playboy named Cardi B as a creative director in December. Since then, the publication has seen a 63% jump in year-over-year revenue.