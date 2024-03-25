Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Petty Must Pay Security Guard $500K

A lawsuit against Queens-bred rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, resulted in a default judgment of $500,000 for the couple to pay.

According to TMZ, the couple must pay $503,318.02 resulting from a dispute that turned into an alleged physical assault on a security guard at one of MinajMinaj’ss in Germany. An L.A. County Superior Court judge issued the default judgment after neither defendant showed up on Friday, March 22.

The security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, who was on duty for a Nicki Minaj concert in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2019, claimed that Petty decked him in the jaw after a dispute Minaj had with a security guard working under him. Weidenmuller stated that the “Anaconda” rapper was arguing with one of his guards, and when he went to try to settle the dispute, she allegedly threw a shoe at him. But the object didn’t. He claims that Petty did.