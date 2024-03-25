security guard, lawsuit, Kenneth Petty, Nocki Minaj, Jennifer Hough, complaint, removed defendant
March 25, 2024

Nicki Minaj And Husband Kenneth Petty Must Pay Security Guard $500K

The couple must pay $503,318.02 after they did not show up in court after security guard accused Petty of breaking his jaw

A lawsuit against Queens-bred rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, resulted in a default judgment of $500,000 for the couple to pay.

According to TMZ, the couple must pay $503,318.02 resulting from a dispute that turned into an alleged physical assault on a security guard at one of MinajMinaj’ss in Germany. An L.A. County Superior Court judge issued the default judgment after neither defendant showed up on Friday, March 22.

The security guard, Thomas Weidenmuller, who was on duty for a Nicki Minaj concert in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2019, claimed that Petty decked him in the jaw after a dispute Minaj had with a security guard working under him. Weidenmuller stated that the “Anaconda” rapper was arguing with one of his guards, and when he went to try to settle the dispute, she allegedly threw a shoe at him. But the object didn’t. He claims that Petty did.

Weidenmuller alleges that MinajMinaj’sand hit him in the face and broke his jaw. He said he had to have eight different surgeries to fix the injury done to his face.Complex reported that Weidenmuller sued Minaj and Petty for $753,000 for the damage and action taken against him on that fateful night in 2022. The security guard claimed that a fan was able to slip past the security barricade and make their way onto the stage while Minaj was performing. The fan was eventually taken off the stage. Minaj reportedly got upset, and she and her husband confronted security about the incident after the show ended.

Minaj allegedly called a female security guard a “f***”*g b***h,” and “Weidenmuller claimed that he had stepped in, removed the security guard, and then went to MinajMinaj’ssing room to try to resolve the issue. He then claimed that Petty attacked him, also accusing Minaj of ordering her husband to attack him.


