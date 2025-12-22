Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nicki Minaj Goes Full MAGA At Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest The Barb took center stage publicly declare her 'Admiration' For Trump and Vance







Nicki Minaj was front and center at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Dec. 21 to publicly confirm her support and allegiance for President Donald Trump and his administration.

The Trinidadian rapper made a surprise appearance on the fourth day of the conservative advocacy group’s first annual summit since Charlie Kirk’s death in September, USA Today reports. During a fireside chat with Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, Minaj praised Trump and Vice President JD Vance, commending what she described as their “integrity” in carrying out their work.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t even know if he knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high and your integrity intact,” Minaj said, in a clip that’s gaining scrutiny online.

She went on to further express her support for the Republican president, pointing out the “lies” about him that he manages to brush off.

“What it’s shown me, personally, is sometimes even in the worst feeling times in your life, you think you’re never going to come back from it. But you do. And our president shows that,” Minaj said. “He’s been through every single thing a person can be through publicly – having to constantly be lied on.”

Minaj also applauded what she described as the Trump administration’s “heart and soul,” saying she finds both Trump and Vance relatable.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them,” Minaj told the Turning Point crowd of Trump and Vance. “I love both of them. They’re both powerful men. Smart, strong, all of that. But both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to. I can relate to them.”

In an especially awkward moment, Minaj mistakenly referred to Vance as an “assassin” before quickly correcting herself—an apparent slip made in front of Kirk’s widow following his assassination in September.

“And when I say that. Mmm,” Minaj said before covering her mouth.

Erika quickly stepped in to reassure the rapper that she wasn’t offended by the slip.

“Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun that I have not heard,” Erika Kirk replied. “I love you. You have to laugh about it, truly.

“I have been called every single thing. And you know what, God is so good, you let it roll right off your back. And this is what’s so beautiful about this moment. Because if the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman; she is an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord.”

🚨HUGE BLUNDER: Nicki Minaj just referred to JD Vance as an “assassin” while speaking to Erika Kirk. Watch her completely squirm when she realizes what she said.



An absolutely massive fuckup caught live:

Minaj said the turning point in speaking openly about her politics came when she grew tired of feeling pressured to hide her conservative views.

“What was the turning point? Well, I just got tired of being pushed around.” Minaj told Erika Kirk. “Sometimes you just get tired of it, and then you realize, ‘Wait a minute. I have something inside of me that’s stronger than what’s out there.'”

“When you’ve had enough, you realize, ‘Wait a minute, why do I even care about these people and what they think? Who are they? They don’t even know who they are,” she said. “So I’m not going to back down anymore. I’m not going to back down ever again.”

