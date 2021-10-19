Nicki Minaj's Husband Slapped With $20M Judgement For Not Responding to Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is back in the legal hot seat after he failed to respond to Jennifer Hough’s harassment lawsuit against him and his wife.

Due to the Petty’s seemingly ignoring the suit, a $20 million default judgment has been made, The Daily Beast reports. The couple responded to the lawsuit by hiring attorney Judd Burstein and requesting an extension to respond to the suit.

Burstein sent an email to Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, asking to withdraw the petition for the $20 million default judgment and give the couple more time to respond.

“I said NO!” Blackburn told The Daily Beast. “I told him to prepare his opposition to my request for default judgment and explain to the court why his client and her husband believe they’re both above the law.”

Through her attorney, Minaj says her failure to respond to the suit in time was a simple “mistake” that she’s hoping to be excused for.

“My failure to respond to the complaint was the product of an innocent mistake, and I ask the court to excuse the delay so that I can defend what I believe to be an entirely frivolous case which plaintiff’s counsel has brought against me in an effort to use my name to generate publicity for himself,” the rapper says in the legal response.

In August, Hough filed a lawsuit against Minaj and her husband, accusing them of witness intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault, and sexual harassment, Rolling Stone reports.

Last month, Hough appeared on The Real, where she broke her silence on the sexual assault Kenneth Petty was convicted of and the harassment she has been forced to endure at the hands of the famous couple.

Minaj hasn’t addressed the claims publicly, but many are looking at the platinum-selling rapper sideways and wondering if Hough’s harassment claims are true.