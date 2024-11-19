Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Calls Jake Paul ‘An Embarrassment’ To Boxing, Ali Would Call Him Out Too

The legacy of heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali, who termed the phrase the “greatest of all time,” may live on through his grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, who followed his grandfather and aunt, Laila Ali, in their career choices to become a fighter. After the recent Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match, he expressed disappointment with Paul for fighting Tyson, a friend and student of his grandfather.

Tyson lost by unanimous decision to a YouTube boxer/content creator in a fight described as lackluster, as it showed 58-year-old Tyson not looking like the Tyson who became the world’s youngest heavyweight champion. With the 30-year age difference, many people questioned the validity of the bout while expressing fear for Tyson stepping into the ring way past his prime. After viewing the fight, Walsh took to social media and chastised Paul by stating that if his grandfather were still alive, the G.O.A.T. would have called him out.

“Jake Paul is an embarrassment to this sport. If my grandfather was still around, he’d call him out. Absolutely no shame… Love you Mike.”

Jake Paul is an embarrassment to this sport. If my grandfather was still around, he’d call him out. Absolutely no shame… Love you Mike🙏🏼 — Nico Ali Walsh (@nicoaliwalsh) November 16, 2024

Marca reported that Paul challenged Walsh to get in the ring with him. Yet, Walsh has pointed out that he fights at 155 pounds while Paul weighs 185, a weight difference of 30 pounds, which doesn’t make for a fair fight since both men are in different weight classes. Walsh has stated that he notices that Paul targets people who can add to his resume as opposed to concentrating on boxers in his weight class. However, Ali’s grandson wants to focus on his professional career instead of taking fights that become a sideshow for his goal of success in the sport.

According to Bleacher Report, Walsh confirmed that Paul has been trying to take him on as an opponent and offering him a multimillion-dollar contract to join Paul’s company, MVP Promotions.

“Before this fight, I denied a multimillion-dollar contract from MVP Promotions to fight Jake Paul and I’m fighting a real fighter tonight,” Ali Walsh said.

“So, I’m not part of that circus league of boxing. This is the real league of boxing. This is what I’m going to do.”

Ali Walsh has a record of 10-1, with five of those wins coming by way of knockouts.

RELATED CONTENT: Ultimate Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Match ‘Experience’ Will Run You $2M