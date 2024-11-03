Sports by Daniel Johnson Ultimate Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Boxing Match ‘Experience’ Will Run You $2M The long-awaited fight will be broadcast live on Netflix on Nov. 15.







If you want the ultimate MVP experience of the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson, then you will need to shell out $2 million dollars to get it.

According to ESPN, this exclusive premium package, dubbed the “MVP Owner’s Experience,” has been designed by Elevate to seat two people in a private suite less than six feet from ringside.

According to the consulting firm, it is the closest seating to the ring that has ever been approved by Texas’ boxing regulators and it also features premium leather seats.

The package also includes a pre-fight locker room visit with Paul and Tyson, a chance to appear onstage at the pre-fight weigh-in, autographed gloves from both boxers, and a security detail and personal concierge service during fight week.

This, in addition to receiving four seats in each of the first two rows at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington which seats 80,000 people.

Elevate and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, which he formed in 2021 with Nakisa Bidarian, joined forces to sell the MVP Owner’s Experience and other hospitality packages for the fight.

It remains to be seen if the fight itself will be capable of justifying this particular price point, as Tyson has previously indicated that he doesn’t see the fight going the distance, unless he has to chase his quarry.

“If I don’t have to catch him, you can expect a Round 1 knockout,” Tyson said in an October news conference. “But I may have to catch him because I anticipate this guy running from me.”

Tyson also indicated that he has largely become a better person in his retirement than he had been as an active fighter.

“When I was fighting professionally, I was too stressed out,” Tyson said. “I never had a chance to relax or enjoy my championships because everything was coming at me. There were lawsuits and divorces. I never enjoyed myself as a human being. This is a moment in time when I can enjoy myself as a human being. I have better life skills now than I did while fighting.”

The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix on Nov. 15, and according to Front Office Sports, exists as part of the streaming giant’s $5 billion bet on streaming live sports, headlined by its deal with TKO, the parent company of WWE and TKO, that will see “Raw” (formerly “Monday Night Raw”) broadcast on Netflix but also picks up international rights for Netflix regarding “Smackdown,” “WrestleMania,” “SummerSlam,” and “Royal Rumble.”

