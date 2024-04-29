Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Actress Nicole Ari Parker Teams Up With Jergens Skincare For ‘Mom-Sense’ Campaign Celebrating Mother’s Intuition The skincare brand has created special Mother's Day products that amplify their iconic Cherry Almond scent.









Actress Nicole Ari Parker has teamed up with Jergens Skincare and jeweler Adina Eden for a Mother’s Day-inspired campaign that celebrates the innate sixth inside every mom.

In honor of a mother’s sixth sense, mother’s intuition, or “mom-sense,” as Jergens calls it, the skincare brand has created a line of feel-good products that amplify their iconic Cherry Almond scent. As part of the campaign, any Jergens Original Scent Cherry Almond purchase of $15 or more will come with a free limited-edition Original Scent Cherry Almond-inspired bracelet designed by Adina Eden.

Parker, who helped co-design the bracelet, expressed her pride in the campaign and how grateful she is going into each Mother’s Day she’s been able to celebrate.

“Although I wear many hats, being a mom will always be my top priority, so I am honored to be a part of Jergens Mom-Sense campaign to celebrate all that mother figures do for their families 365 days a year,” Parker says.

“I have two kids of my own now, but every year around Mother’s Day, I reflect on the love, strength, and values I’ve learned about motherhood from my own Mom and make it a point always to thank her on this special day.”

She shared a video on Instagram announcing the partnership while gifting her mother with one of the limited-edition bracelets.

“This partnership has been so fun, and I love that JERGENS Skincare knows that no matter how you come into motherhood, you just know things once you’re a mom,” she wrote.

Jergens Cherry Almond scent is known for its timeless essence, which has been passed down through generations as a comforting aroma that serves as a tribute to the cherished mother figures in our lives. The collection includes the Original Scent Cherry Almond Perfume, the Original Scent Cherry Almond Moisturizer, the Original Scent Cherry Almond Hand Wash, and Original Scent Cherry Almond Body Wash.

Shop the Jergens Cherry Almond collection here to secure a free limited-edition Adina Eden bracelet for Mother’s Day.

RELATED CONTENT: Mother’s Day Performance Featuring Kori Withers And Valerie Simpson To Honor Bill Withers And ‘Grandma’s Hands’