Nigerian-American Dentist Blends Innovation, Wellness In Brand For ‘The Future Of Oral Health’

This Nigerian-American dentist has revolutionized the oral health industry, creating a company that integrates innovation and wellness to promote healthy smiles.

When Dr. Abi Oladele decided to pursue dentistry, she fell in love with how the medical discipline combined art and science into its practice. As she learned how to sculpt captivating smiles, she sought to extend her legacy beyond typical dental work.

She wanted to create a company to help anyone achieve optimal oral health at home, officially launching Dentrogen in late January.

“Dentrogen was created with one purpose, to redefine the future of oral care. I’m Dr. Abiola Oladele. And as a dentist, I’ve seen how innovation in dentistry has stalled. Most people don’t realize how much dentistry still relies on outdated tools and thinking. I knew I didn’t just want to treat patients, I wanted to change the dental experience,” she shared to Instagram.

The HBCU alumna, who obtained her bachelor’s degree at Howard University, already belongs to a small cohort. As a Black dentist, she and her fellow oral health professionals make up only 3.7% of the industry, according to data from the Delta Dental Institute.

While still working to increase this representation, she also developed her idea for Dentrogen, a preventative oral health company, in 2022. She brought her project to life while working for a practice in Los Angeles. While not performing root canal treatments, she is curating a community that ties oral health to wellness.

“We can focus on the aesthetics, we can focus on all those things, which is great, but at the end of the day, health is the No. 1 thing that we should all be focusing on before anything else,” she told AfroTech.

Dentrogen, named after the hydrogen element, seeks to become a “foundational force in the future of oral health,” according to its website. The company comprises products from Black Fiber Coconut Floss to Elemental Brightening Toothpaste, all of which are science-backed methods to improve one’s smile.

“How about health is the aesthetic, having healthy teeth, having teeth that you’re not worrying about gum disease, you’re not worrying about all these cavities, preventing it before it happens. That’s the true beauty. I wanted Dentrogen to kind of showcase that,” explained Oladele.

The company’s mission is to prevent severe oral health issues by addressing them at the root. Its signature toothpaste offers a fluoride-free alternative, complete with traditional ingredients such as aloe vera to help with gum comfort and swelling. As for their black-fiber floss, the use of coconut oil and bamboo provides modern advancements to make everyday flossing more efficient.

She aims to expand Dentrogen in the upcoming years, wisely incorporating AI as she sees fit, while the company explores dental manufacturing and supplies. In the meantime, those curious about Dentrogen can check out its initial product rollout.

“Oral care can be smarter, cleaner, and better,” added the doctor. ” Dentrogen isn’t just a company, it’s a platform for change.”

