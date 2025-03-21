Rick Ross And Dr. Mario Montoya Are All ‘Smiles’ After Opening Cosmetic Dentistry Business

Rick Ross pulled up on Dr. Mario Montoya to celebrate the opening of their collaborative venture, Smiles by Mario Montoya, an upscale cosmetic dentistry office conveniently located in metro Atlanta’s Sandy Springs area. The duo invited guests to a reception and ribbon cutting ceremony in the state-of-the art location on March 20. The new business boasts building “Billion Dollar Smiles” for everyday clients and its celebrity clientele which includes T-Pain, Safaree, Ari Fletcher, MoneyBagg Yo, and Rick Ross, who has been a staunch advocate of Montoya’s work and the upgrading of one’s dental profiles.

Smiles by Mario Montoya offers reasonably priced root canals, gum bleaching, and gum contouring. Permanent implants start at $4,400 and a top and bottom set of porcelain veneers run for $25,000.

Rick Ross first visited Montoya at his practice in Cali, Colombia back in October 2020. The “Rich Forever” rapper received the royal treatment and a fresh set of porcelain veneer grills. The procedure took six hours to perform, according to TMZ, and resulted in Ross’ current winning grin.

Over the last few years, Rozay has sung praises around Montoya’s cosmetic prowess. Of course, being the businessman and hustler that Rick Ross is, it made dollars and sense to partner with Montoya to make those billion dollar smiles accessible in the United States. The “Hustlin” emcee asserts that Atlanta is the ideal location to open up shop.

“Atlanta is one of the most iconic cities, not just in the U.S. but in the world,” Rick Ross told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“When it comes to the culture, when it comes to my people, when it comes to us investing in ourselves, you know, the level of artistry is unmatched in Atlanta.

“Me and Mario used to have conversations and he used to tell me how many people from Atlanta would fly to Columbia and that’s when he told me what his idea was and here we are.”

Rick Ross has an impressive business portfolio that includes fast food restaurants, real estate, and spirits. It may be surprising to some that he’d venture into cosmetic dentistry. According to “The Biggest Boss,” it’s not far-fetched.

“It was all about investing in myself, you know? Running around, smoking … my teeth had damn near turned brown, so I wanted to invest in myself.

I wasn’t rushing. I did all my homework online. He was the best,” Ross spoke highly of Dr. Montoya.

“l went to see him because he had the best equipment, the best machines. He was a man of his dental care.”

The Maybach Music executive said that cosmetic dentistry, albeit luxury, is “most definitely a plus for yourself” and encourages people to invest in themselves.

“l remember growing up and in Miami it was all about gold teeth,” Rick Ross told BE.

“The street dudes were doing that when I was young, so l might have scared some money away. “This,”—the mogul said, flashing a smile—“it’s gonna do the opposite.”

He continued, “Let’s invest in ourselves. Let’s smile bright. Let’s walk into those business meetings and let them know we’re serious and we’re not playing no games.”

