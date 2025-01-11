News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nigerian Fashion Designer Sets Guinness World Record For Making World’s Largest Sandal In 72 Hours A young Nigerian designer has set a new world record after crafting the world's largest sandal.







A young fashion designer out of Nigeria just set a Guinness World Record by making the world’s largest sandal in 72 hours.

On Jan. 2, visionary designer Liz Sanya embarked on a bold challenge, and by Jan. 4, the Ibadan native had successfully created a massive pink clog measuring an impressive 4.8 meters (15 feet 9 inches) in length, News Central Africa reports. Sanya built the sandal in Lagos with the support of local celebrities and public figures including music artists Mayorkun, Pheelz, P.Priime, and Taves, as well as music entrepreneur Bizzle Osikoya, and filmmaker Korty.

“I’ll never be able to put into words what any of this means to me, I started designing shoes when I was 12 and by 14 I was selling them to fund a ‘habit’ I couldn’t afford,” Sanya said in a statement.

“None of this has been possible without the support and compassion of the people who see me and believe in my vision. Ibadan… where I was born. Lagos where I was inspired. It was only right to come back home and prove it. 1 world record to beat, within 72hrs…”

Sanya has now exceeded the previous record set by a team of artisans from Municipio De Sahauyo, Mexico, who crafted a traditional sandal measuring 10 feet 1.65 inches wide and 24 feet 5.31 inches long.

She documented her experience on Instagram in highlights that showed the accomplishment and all of the support she received from the local community.

“Stomp the world,” one of her supporters wrote.

“I’m rooting for you,” added another.

“Believing in me is free, doubting me will cost you,” she wrote after accomplishing the historical task.

“Left your footprint in the world fr,” one fan wrote.

“There’s nothing u can’t do! 🗣️🗣️Big up you fr mannn 👏👏👏,” one user added.

