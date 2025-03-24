Strut To Victory: Nigerian Model Sets Guinness World Record With Epic Catwalk Marathon

A Nigerian model has broken an unusual record for the fashion industry. The 26-year-old Ololade Ayelabola has strutted for five days straight to break the record for longest catwalk.

Ayelabola spent 80 million naira (or around $51,612.90 U.S.) to complete this quest, wanting to inspire other emerging models up next. However, the journey did not come easy as she attempted to do what many could not, especially in heels.

According to BBC News Pidgin, preparation for the catwalk of Ayelabola’s life took six months. She and her team worked to ensure she could walk the more than 77 miles needed to win the contest. In the end, she walked a total of 77.75 miles at a fashion show in Lagos last October.

“To prepare for me [was not] easy, [with] blood and sweat, [it] cost us a lot, I spend 80 million naira,” explained Ayelabola. “For six months, me and [the people] begin [to] prepare [because] no be easy thing. Doctor and nurse [had given] medications so I [would be] ready.”

However, what drove her was the initial disbelief and lack of encouragement from other fashion shows to complete the catwalk challenge. Despite negative feedback and rejections, Ayelabola remains determined to reach this lofty goal.

“I go different competition but[ they] tell me say I short. Plenti [people] no fit survive dat [kind of thing], na [what] [motivated] me be dat,” she explained.

As the walk took days, Ayelabola faced some injuries, including her leg peeling. However, her supportive team used bandages with multiple treatments to ensure she could keep strutting down. They even had to place her leg in ice water to stop its swelling.

“On di third day, my leg peel sake of di catwalk, on day four dem bandage my leg and put me for ice water as my leg don swell.”

Although the catwalk took true grit and perseverance, Ayelabola now holds the title for one of fashion’s greatest feats.

RELATED CONTENT: How I Did It: Catwalk Powerhouse J. Alexander Talks Fashion Industry Success