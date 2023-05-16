27-Year-Old Nigerian Chef Sets New Guinness World Record

This Nigerian chef can stand the heat, and she’s breaking records in the kitchen.

Hilda Baci, a 27-year-old chef in Lagos, Nigeria, has reportedly spent over 100 hours cooking in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the longest-ever cooking session by an individual.

According to Sky News, the Nigerian chef pulled out her kitchen tools for the days-long cook-a-thon that began in the afternoon on Thursday, May 11, and concluded Monday evening on May 15.

Guinness is currently aware of Baci and will review the evidence that she cooked for over 100 hours before officially confirming the record, potentially surpassing Indian chef Lata Tondon, who set the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

With more than 88 hours done, Hilda Baci has officially surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. She'll keep cooking till 4 pm today to reach 96 hours. You have done it, Hilda and we are proud of you!🎉🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/ntRZyzzoML — Document Women (@DocumentWomen) May 15, 2023

“The goal of the Cook-a-thon is to inspire every young girl on the possibility of achieving their dreams; this is why I am setting an example with this attempt. My victory is a win for young women across the continent in breaking barriers and leaving lasting impact,” Baci said at a press conference ahead of the marathon, according to The Guardian.

Broadcasted across several streaming services, loved ones, celebrities, politicians, and thousands of other supporters cheered Baci on as she prepared local and intercontinental Nigerian recipes that included jollof rice, a West African dish. Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, tweeted a message congratulating Baci.

I share the immense joy of all Nigerians as Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci) makes history by breaking the world record for longest cooking marathon. A great day for Nigeria. We're all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight pic.twitter.com/X69PadrjxV — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 15, 2023

“The Hilda Cook-a-thon is a ground-breaking project geared at making an impact and providing growth opportunities,” Nowe Isibor Segun-Ojo, the lead project coordinator for the Hilda Cook-a-thon, said. “We are on a journey to setting a new narrative and bringing something refreshing to Africa. We believe this is achievable and we are banking on everyone to support a young woman with big dreams. We appreciate all our sponsors who have made this project possible.”