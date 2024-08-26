Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nigerian Teen Invents Glasses To Help Visually-Impaired People Walk Safely The teen hopes to secure investors or government funding to produce more of his glasses.







Khalifa Aminu, an 18-year-old from Nigeria, has created a pair of revolutionary glasses that can help visually impaired people.

The sensory glasses can help those with sight issues walk safely by themselves. According to Afrotech, Aminu told DailyNews24 TV that he had created several things, from bomb detectors to automatic water sprays. However, his latest product grew from a concern for the people in his community.

“The glasses, it is used to help the blind. It was tested by a blind man, and it impressed him,” he said, as reported by the news outlet. “The blind man suggested four things, and I know a lack of material will hinder me. He suggested a wireless switch, smaller parts, and black lenses. This is what he said he needs, and he will use it if they are implemented.”

In an interview posted on TikTok, he shared that many in his hometown struggle with sight, leading him to invent a product that could ease their daily lives.

“I grew up in an area where there’s visually impaired people, and I understand what they’re going through,” shared the teenager to the 77 Percent. “This is why I began the process for a technology-based solution for them.”

According to the video, the glasses would allow visually impaired people to forego a walking stick. The product reportedly uses ultrasonic and infrared sensors to detect when objects are near or coming toward the wearer. It activates an alarm to inform users of incoming objects or persons.

Moreover, Aminu seeks support from investors and the government to improve his invention. In the meantime, he remains dedicated to bringing the product to life and encourages other inventors to keep going as well.

“My advice to young innovators is to use their knowledge to create something, even without waiting for government support,” he said. “This can eventually lead to establishing a company that benefits the community. My dream is to get support of a large factory so that I can have a staff working under me, collaborating to advance our knowledge and create technological devices for local use and export.”

According to AIT, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities shared in June that they have reached out to Aminu. They plan to learn more about his invention and test its functionality soon.

