Entrepreneur Creates A Retainer Inside Of A Grill

From Slick Rick to Rhianna, gold grills have been a staple in Hip-Hop culture for the past three decades. But some dentists warn that bedazzled smiles can lead to poor oral health.

Los Angeles-based inventor Chriss Rogers has a solution. He’s created the first grill equipped with a retainer that protects teeth.

The ForbesBLK member recently told Afrotech that her company, Ease, was born out of the desire to create “something that’s never been done before.”

The patent pending design is created to have the look of a traditional grill without the harmful side effects.

“This is a cutting-edge oral accessory method designed to safeguard your teeth against the harsh elements of metal exposure. This innovative solution offers unparalleled protection and peace of mind,” Rogers said.



The protective grills start out at $130 and can be customized to fit a variety of tastes and budgets. The grills can be made in gold ranging from 10 carats to 22 carats.

The self-funded business has primarily relied on social media for its growth. Posts have been shared amongst multiple platforms helping to increase sales. The entrepreneur stated that she has sold approximately 100 units since June 2023.

Customers can customize their protective mouth grills via the website. They are then sent a “Do-it- Your-Self Dental Impression Kit” along with directions on how to make a dental impression at home. Once an impression is received, it is shipped back to the customer in 1-3 business days.

Although this is an e-commerce store, Rogers is not looking to cut out the “middleman” completely. The up-and- coming company is open to working with dentists and jewelers alike.

According to the company’s website, “Our main goal is merging the world of dentistry and jewelry with our Protective Mouth Grill. That’s where you come into the picture!”

It continues: “If you are a dentist or a jeweler and see our product as a good addition to your practice, we have put together a pitch deck in your favor.”

Dentists and jewelers can inquire about partnering with the Ease by visiting their website.

