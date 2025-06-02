Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Nike Hosts 12 Female Sports Figures For 4th Athlete Think Tank JuJu Watkins, Sha’Carri Richardson, Carson Pickett, Dora Atim, Erin Matson, India Sardjoe, Jess Sims, Leah Williamson, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sophie Hahn, Sue Bird, and Tayla Harris participated in the gathering of sports figures







Nike has been doing its Athlete Think Tank for several years and recently recruited 12 sports influencers and athletes to participate in the company’s fourth one.

According to Complex, the sportswear entity announced the 12 women who would give their thoughts and insights to help the company advance, as their feedback will be used for future purposes. Those 12 come from different aspects of the athletic spectrum: Carson Pickett, Dora Atim, Erin Matson, India Sardjoe, Jess Sims, JuJu Watkins, Leah Williamson, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sha’Carri Richardson, Sophie Hahn, Sue Bird, and Tayla Harris.

The gathering of women for the purposes of elevating the Nike brand was initiated five years ago as the athletic brand sought the input of selected individuals who are active in their respective sports and could give insight based on their experiences as athletes. The opinions and suggestions have been used to help the brand introduce new technology like Nike’s Leak Protection while receiving the women’s input regarding decisions that led to implementing community-focused initiatives. This also included the company allocating over $4.4 million to organizations supporting women and girls participating in sports.

The meeting reportedly took place on May 29.

📬 | leah via ig

“Nike Athlete Think Tank.

So grateful to have had the opportunity to be in conversation with these incredible women.

They inspired, educated and empowered me. I’ll be forever grateful to Nike for creating space for all the magic to happen.” pic.twitter.com/nEs7UQNELn — leah williamson source (@lw6source) May 31, 2025

Footwear News reported that some members of this group met previously during the Paris Olympics last summer and then again in Mexico in November. The media outlet spoke to Richards-Ross about the Athlete Think Tank, as she has been with the brand for 20 years.