Howard University Gifted With Special Edition Air Jordan 4s

The athletic department of famed HBCU Howard University is getting outfitted in classic Nikes.

According to HBCU Gameday, the Bisons will be wearing the classic Air Jordan 4 in a version created specifically for the college program. The footwear was unveiled as a Player Exclusive (PE) Air Jordan 4 by Jordan Brand. With this version of the Air Jordan 4s, the shoe is navy blue accented with black, including sneaker laces that are embedded with the letters “HU,” signifying a unique look made specifically for Howard University. The tongue is also stitched with the phrase “HU YOU KNOW” in crimson red, with a custom hangtag displaying “Howard Bison” in gold lettering.

This latest sneaker continues the pledge that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand made when they committed to using $100 million to help the Black community “advance the work of organizations fighting to create systemic change.”

Nearly three years ago, Howard University and Jordan Brand signed a 20-year deal that promises to create academic and athletic opportunities that will help the Black Community.

When the deal was reached, Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said, “We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together.”

The Player Exclusive (PE) Air Jordan 4 will be exclusive for student-athletes, coaching staff, and related personnel only, as the sneakers are not slated to be available for sale to the general public.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As an HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” Craig Williams, Jordan Brand president, said in a written statement.

