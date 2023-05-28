Howard University Gets Girls' Lacrosse Camp This Summer Thanks To Nike

A new sports program has just started on the campus of Howard University.

US Sports Camps announced that there is a new Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp at District of Columbia’s well-known historical Black college and university (HBCU). The school is also home to the first—and only—collegiate all-Black Women’s Lacrosse team in the world.

The Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp is a three-day camp, that will be offered this summer from July 24-26. Participating athletes will learn to sharpen their lacrosse skills and learn more about the sport through drills, strategy sessions and competitive play.

“US Sports Camps is delighted to expand our HBCU partnership with the Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp at Howard University, a historic college setting that inspires young talent to reach for the stars,” said Senior Vice President Paul Merrion in a written statement.

”We’re thrilled to work with Karen Healy-Silcott—an international player and respected mentor—and her experienced staff who will deliver focused training to every player with a low student-to-coach ratio. Outlets like this in the DC area can be life-changing, as young girls leave with new life skills and friendships that foster success—in lacrosse, in academics, and in life.”

Karen Healy-Silcott will be the Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp Director and Head Coach. She has been the head coach of the Howard Bisons in 2021, the same year Howard University’s women’s lacrosse team joined the Northeast Conference (NEC). Healy-Silcott has more than 20 years of coaching experience. She also served as the Jamaica National Women’s Lacrosse team captain in the last World Cup qualifying event.

“I’m excited to partner with Nike Lacrosse Camps and am confident the girls will have a fun and memorable camp experience that elevates their lacrosse game,” Healy-Silcott stated.

“We encourage beginners and advanced level players alike to—as the Nike slogan goes— ‘Bring your best, then better it.’ Campers come in at different competencies and everyone learns differently so our sessions focus on skill-building and helping girls find success at every level.”

Girls between the ages of 10 and 18, can sign up for the Nike Girls Lacrosse Camp at Howard University on the website. Lacrosse players will be divided into a “complete skills camp” for ages 10-13 and an “advanced skills camp” for ages 14-18.

