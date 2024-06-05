Nike Announces Kobe 4 ‘Girl Dad’ Shoe In Time For Father’s Day

Sneakerheads who have a doting daughter in your life, this new shoe may be for you. Nike has announced its Kobe 4 “Girl Dad” shoe right in time for Father’s Day.

The specialty shoe is the fourth Kobe signature sneaker with Nike, which relaunched the brand in August 2023. The Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” colorway takes inspiration from the bicoastal green beanie worn by Bryant while out at a 2019 NBA Game with Gigi. It also features a chrome heel clip and metallic silver branding, completing its shiny design with an icy outsole.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad"

🗓️ June 7

“This special edition of the Kobe 4 Protro pulls inspiration from a courtside moment shared between Kobe and Gigi,” detailed the Nike website. “With ‘Girl Dad’”’ printed on the inner tongue and a total orange insole inspired by Kobe’s support of women’s basketball and the WNBA hoodie he was wearing, this meaningful rendition invites you to celebrate the power of Girl Dads everywhere.”

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter accident in January 2020. The father-daughter frequently sat court-side at NBA games, as Bryant also coached the second-eldest child and her basketball team. Upon their deaths, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation was created to support underserved boy and girl athletes.

Upon the relaunch of the Kobe Brand, Nike has also sought to uplift his legacy in basketball. Moreover, this latest sneaker also symbolizes his dedication to empowering women in the sport. His pride in being a girl dad now lives on in this special edition shoe.

The Kobe 4 shoe represents the late athlete’s fatherhood and his shared love with Gigi for basketball. Nike continues to commemorate his impact in basketball through their rollout, with additional shoes scheduled for release.

The shoe officially drops on June 7 via the Nike SNKRS website and app. Fans of the sports legend and Girl Dads alike can purchase the performance sneaker for $190 in adult sizes.