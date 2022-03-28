Kobe Bryant's Estate Reaches New Deal With Nike On Footwear, Apparel

The estate of Kobe Bryant, which is run by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, has reached a long-term deal with Nike to continue producing footwear and clothing from Bryant’s Zoom series.

The news comes nearly a year after the initial deal between Nike and Kobe Bryant expired. ESPN reports nearly 20% of NBA players have worn a Kobe Bryant shoe during NBA games since the five-time NBA champ, and his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant said she’s excited to continue the partnership and the demand that his apparel still generates.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue!” Vanessa Bryant wrote. “I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world.”

Through the partnership, Nike will provide young athletes with access to youth sports through several initiatives planned across the globe to honor his legacy. Nike will re-release 11 of Kobe’s signature sneakers and potentially his six post-career shoes. The shoe giant will also launch a new series of Gianna Bryant shoes with a charity component.

“With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come,” Vanessa Bryant said, according to ESPN. “Nike [is] donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna’s shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF).”

According to Nike, the first release from the partnership could come on May 1, which would have been Gianna’s 16th birthday. Talks on a new agreement between the two sides stalled as the Kobe Bryant estate pushed Nike to produce a higher volume of shoes for re-releases launches and the expansion of the shoes to include kids’ sizes.

A key element in the partnership’s renewal was Nike’s commitment to launching a new basketball facility in Bryant’s name.