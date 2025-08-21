Nina Westbrook Launches Nebbi App To Help Us Check In With Our Feelings

Nina Westbrook is bringing her passion for mental health and wellness to a wider audience with the launch of her new app, Nebbi.

The Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Bene by Nina founder recently launched Nebbi, a therapist-designed emotional wellness app that helps users track their emotions and take small, science-backed steps to improve well-being in real time. Developed in partnership with Crimson Education Co-Founder Sharndre Kushor, Nebbi offers users a space to recognize emotional patterns and take meaningful action in just 60 seconds a day, with personalized insights, evidence-based tools, and a supportive community.

“What we wanted to do is create long-term behavioral change and long-term mental wellness: make long-term mental wellness achievable and attainable,” Westbrook shared on the Black Tech Green Money podcast. “And in order to achieve that, there has to be understanding. We can create habits and build habits by doing the same thing every single day.”

While there are countless wellness apps on the market, Nebbi is designed to meet you where you are, in real time. The app is made “for the moments before a breakdown… for the quiet emotional weight we carry every day,” Westbrook said.

Unlike therapy sessions and guided meditation apps, Nebbi follows a simple model: one 60-second emotional check-in per day, a brief science-backed reset, and a gentle nudge toward reflection.

“People want to feel empowered and genuinely supported during everyday life moments,” Kushor told the LA Times. “We’re creating tools that combine emotional intelligence with data-driven insights to deliver meaningful, practical support every day.”

As artificial intelligence continues to grow in dominance, Kushor says Nebbi is deliberately holding off on integrating it until it can truly enhance human connection, highlighting the app’s rare human-first approach in an increasingly AI-driven world.

When developing the app, researchers spent months speaking with people in high-pressure jobs and careers and found that many didn’t want constant instructions or hourly directives from a wellness app. The insight modeled Nebbi’s approach in prompts that read as gentle notifications rather than commands, supported by a streamlined, minimalist feature set.

Features of the app include:

Daily Emotional Check-Ins using natural language

Personalized Resets rooted in CBT, mindfulness, and nervous system regulation

Feedback loops that track what’s helping

Weekly summaries showing mood trends in natural language

Gentle reminders designed to encourage, not overwhelm

“One of the tasks I received today was to share a heartfelt moment from my day with someone I care about — and then tick it off once I’d done it,” Kushor explained. “It’s such a simple action, but it nudges you to pause, reflect, and connect in a way that might otherwise be lost in the business of life.”

Nebbi aims to strengthen emotional connection in an era where AI and emotional tech risk replacing human interaction. Westbrook and Kushor designed the app to combine human insight with smart tools, helping users not just manage their emotions but genuinely feel better.

“The reality is, if a wellness tool feels like another ‘should’ on your to-do list, you won’t stick with it,” Kushor said. “People stay engaged when the tool adapts to them rather than making them fit into it. Nebbi is designed as a living, breathing companion — it listens, learns, and adjusts without pressure or judgment. Over time, you see the connection between the small actions you take and how you feel, and that’s incredibly motivating.”

