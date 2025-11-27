News by Mitti Hicks Nipsey Hussle Foundation Gives Thousands Of Turkeys Away In Los Angeles The Neighborhood Nip Foundation was created in 2019 with a mission to extend Nipsey Hussle's legacy through initiatives that benefit underprivileged youth.







The Neighborhood Nip Foundation, an organization honoring the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, held its first annual turkey drive on Nov. 25 in South Los Angeles, giving away thousands of turkeys in the neighborhood.

According to CBS News, this was the first activation from the foundation’s Slauson Avenue parking lot, representing a symbolic and important space for Nipsey Hussle.

“This is where my brother first sold his mixed tape. He ended up opening businesses in this parking lot and then buying the whole lot,” Samiel Asghedom, Nispey’s brother, stated. “We turned this whole lot into the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. So, it’s real important to be able to activate from here.”

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation was created in 2019 with a mission to extend Nipsey Hussle’s legacy and inspire the community through initiatives that benefit underprivileged youth—the foundation partners with the Think Watts Foundation to distribute 5,000 turkeys.

While it remains unclear how close the foundations came to their goal, their turkey drives come at a time when Americans are feeling the strain of rising costs. While the average price of a Thanksgiving meal has slightly decreased from last year, overall food costs remain higher.

The recent government shutdown added fuel to the fire. With temporary halts in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, many families were left without critical food assistance. Many families relied on community food banks to fill the gaps.

The recent “Elevating Voices: Insights Report” from Feeding America found that the number of Americans facing hunger is rising due to high inflation, economic pressures, and the end of pandemic-era assistance programs. Food insecurity levels are nearing levels last seen during the Great Recession.

In its report, 80% of those surveyed said they have purchased cheaper, less nutritious food due to high food prices. More than half (52%) report running out of food in the past year, even after they had more money to buy food. More than half (51%) report delaying paying bills such as rent, utilities, and medical expenses to afford groceries.

RELATED CONTENT: Nipsey Hussle Wax Figure Revealed At Invest Fest