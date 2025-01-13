Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Continues With New Burger Restaurant In Los Angeles Marathon Burger's menu and location is a nod to Hussle's vision for the brand.







The legacy of Nipsey Hussle has grown with the opening of Marathon Burger, a Los Angeles restaurant brought to life by his brother, Sam “Blacc Sam”Asghedom.

The venture adds to the well-known The Marathon brand, a clothing line that became part of Hussle’s look and dynasty. The food spot hopes to bring his Los Angeles community together through good eats and fellowship, a vision Hussle once had in mind with his brother. What once started as a clothing shop on Crenshaw had previously reimagined itself as a CBD store, with its latest eyes on the food industry.

Its menu allows for those with any dietary restriction to enjoy a meal. From tiger shrimp to mushroom burgers, its offerings speak to the diversity of Los Angeles and The Marathon’s commitment to celebrating these communities of color.

In true fashion, one of its signature combos includes a Marathon Burger. This burger, comprised of two Wagyu beef patties, is topped with Fresno peppers and secret sauce, creating an enticing meal that nods to the rapper’s brand.

The restaurant’s location on Melrose Avenue also speaks to the business’s growth. It has taken on a different neighborhood than its predecessor, stepping away from South Los Angeles to delight the West side. However, the move is all part of the plan. It helps expand Hussle’s vision across the city and, eventually, the state.

Blacc Sam spoke in a documentary about their intentions to branch out and scale up The Marathon. Fulfilling this dream honors his brother, keeping his memory alive in the city that raised them.

“This is something we always spoke about,” said Asghedom in May 2022 doc. “Nipsey, Fatts, Adam and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

Marathon Burger has partnered with “Spongebob Squarepants” to bring the “Krabby Patty” to life. As the burger spot hopes to become a chain itself, Marathon Burger continues bringing Los Angeles and Nipsey fans together for a tasty meal and memorable experience.

