Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster.

Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.

Sam was appointed by the court to be the administrator of Nipsey’s estate in the wake of the rapper’s 2019 murder. Since then, Hussle’s brother has reportedly handled matters, including paying off debts, distributing funds, and approving deals.

According to Sam, the only thing still pending is the custody of Emani. Nipsey’s family went to court to get full guardianship of Emani after the rapper’s death. They allegedly accused Foster of being an unfit parent.

Emani is one of Nipsey’s two beneficiaries, including his son Kross, whom he shared with his girlfriend, Lauren London. Reportedly Sam says there has been mediation, but no solution has been reached.

The family accused Foster of abusing substances, getting into physical fights in front of her child, and living in homes where strangers are present. According to a 2019 filing, Foster was “engaging in harmful behaviors including drug and alcohol use,” The Shade Room reports.

Earlier this year, Foster reportedly went to court to get the guardianship amended, claiming she only made the custody agreement in the wake of Nipsey’s death because of her “own financial limitations; her desire to maintain the standard of living and family contact the minor had experienced with the paternal family prior to her father’s death; and upon the verbal assurances that each of them would act in the best interests of Emani.”

Foster reportedly claimed shortly after the agreement that Nipsey’s family started “using their financial position and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

Foster is requesting a “neutral experience financial planner” to be hired to manage Emani’s inheritance.

“There are no circumstances or events in my life that would disqualify me for regaining my exclusive role as Emani’s parent. There is no longer any need for guardianship,” she wrote.

“Emani routinely asks me when are she and I going to be able to live together.”

“She longs to be with me as her mother. I am begging the court to terminate the existing guardianship.”