Women by Stacy Jackson New Jersey Black Women's Collective To Graduate Leadership Institute's Inaugural Class March 16 to June 8, participants engaged in 14 sessions that included a leadership assessment, presentations, workshop, and lectures.









The New Jersey Black Women’s Collective (NJBWC) and Mercer County Community College are set to celebrate the inaugural graduating cohort of its groundbreaking Leadership Institute on June 8.

Launched in March, the leadership program was meticulously designed to equip emerging leaders with the essential skills and strategies required to confront real-time issues and thrive across various sectors. From March 16 to June 8, participants engaged in 14 sessions led by Melody M. Fogarty, Managing Partner and Chief Business Strategist of Dakota Gray, LLC. The comprehensive curriculum encompassed high-level course instruction from Mercer County Community College, including a leadership assessment, presentations, networking lunches, workshops, lectures, and panel discussions on topics spanning leadership, organizational culture, and personal development. Additional sessions explored wellness, incorporating sound baths, Tai Chi, and other holistic practices.

Notably, the program featured Black women executives, senior leaders, and guest speakers who were presenters and experts in diverse fields, including entertainment, business and finance, education, law, politics, science, and technology.

“The level of energy and enthusiasm in each session exceeded my wildest expectations,” Tennille McCoy, co-founder of NJBWC, said, according to ROI–NJ. “Our ultimate goal was not only for these women to achieve success and meet expectations but also to leave the program with authentic relationships and practical strategies to navigate real-world challenges. We wanted to ignite a fire within them that would continue to burn long after the program’s conclusion.”

The Leadership Institute’s inaugural cohort includes Brianna Armstead, Latonya Ashford Ligon, Charise Breeden-Balaam, Risikat Busari, Latoya Cargeor, Rachel Dortch, Gabriel Douglas, Shamara Gatling-Davila, Jacqueline Heads, Sherida Hinckson, Candice Jackson Long, Danielle M. Jones, Darcell Q. Medley-Stokes, Donna Maywar, Shatiera Porte’e and Stefanie Williams Carthan.

The graduation day festivities will commence with a capstone presentation at 9:30 a.m. and a brunch and ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Trenton Country Club in West Trenton. The event is open to the public.

The Leadership Institute costs $1,000, and sponsorship opportunities are available.