NMSDC Discloses First Cohort of Black Farmers Equity Initiative With $120K Grant

Financed to launch a new cohort for Black farmers, the National Minority Supplier Development Council has gained a $120,000 grant from agricultural giant Cargill.

The Black Famers Equity Initiative between the large business advocacy group for minority businesses and Cargill is intended to elevate agricultural supply chain access for those Black entrepreneurs.

The push aims to create a pathway for emerging Black farmers to achieve parity in the agriculture industry with learning solutions, certification, lending, networking, and new contracts.

The initiative unfolded after McKinsey & Company reported just 1.4% of farmers today identify as Black or mixed race, compared with about 14% a century ago. Moreover, the statistics revealed Black farmers account for less than 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. The lack of equity in America’s agricultural industry, coupled with Cargill’s support, led to the initiative.

“Increasing the numbers of Increasing the numbers of Black farmers i n the U.S. agricultural industry is an essential part of achieving NMSDC’s mission of eliminating the racial wealth gap within the next 50 years,” said