No. 1 Draft Pick Bryce Young Reached $3.5M In NIL Valuation Before Darft

NIL deals have revolutionized the world of sports for many young athletes.

For the NFL’s latest No.1 draft pick, Bryce Young, proof of his earning potential existed well before last week’s big night. The new Carolina Panthers quarterback had already raked in $3.5 million in advertising incentives from several companies, including Jordan Brand, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 21-year-old Philadelphia native signed a multi-year deal for both footwear and apparel.

At Jordan Brand, Young joins a host of other professional and collegiate athletes who rock the famous logo of NBA legend Michael Jordan –who holds the title of the first player to sign a lifetime deal with Nike. The brand’s excitement around signing the former Alabama Crimson Tide player was made evident in its announcement via Instagram. “National champion. Player of the Year. Top draft pick. @bryceyoung believed it and became it. Welcome to the Jordan Brand family. What’s next?” the brand’s post said alongside photos of the young star dressed in head-to-toe Jumpman apparel.

Young is one of many players who have found themselves the recipients of lucrative NIL deals. Athletes like LSU’s Angel Reese, Sierra Canyon High School’s Bronny James and Texas’ Arch Manning are all seeing a return on their investment into being the best at what they do to the tune of millions. For his part, Young’s take-home from his deal with the Jordan Brand has not been disclosed; however, they’re not the only company betting on his success.

Both SNICKERS and BodyArmor are all in on the 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner. “I will always be a Lakers fan and definitely a huge Kobe fan,” Young told Sportico about the partnership. “To have that connection with BodyArmor which he was so involved in means the world to me.” The SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bar also made its debut ahead of the draft. “It’s a dream come true to see a SNICKERS Ice Cream bar with my name on it,” Young said, via a press release. “I am beyond excited to be part of the 2023 NFL Draft alongside SNICKERS Ice Cream and can’t wait to share our SNICKERS Bryce Cream Bars with fans.”