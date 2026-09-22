Nolan Wells (Photo Credit: Image provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Department) News by Black Enterprise ‘Mississippi Goddamn’: Grand Jury Will Not Move Forward With Indictments In Nolan Wells’ Horn Island Death The decision is disappointing.







A Jackson County grand jury has unanimously declined to issue criminal indictments in the tragic death of Nolan Wells, an 18-year-old resident of Ocean Springs who vanished during a Fourth of July boating excursion to Horn Island, state prosecutors announced Sept. 21.

Following a multiagency inquiry into the high-profile Mississippi Gulf Coast case, Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath confirmed that sworn grand jury proceedings concluded with a “no true bill.” The decision indicates that state law enforcement authorities and jurors found insufficient evidence to establish probable cause or criminal wrongdoing against anyone present during the holiday gathering. The ruling addresses months of public scrutiny, intense digital speculation, and widespread community calls for transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s demise on the barrier island, the Mississippi Free Press reported.

The public response to the decision is disappointment. One social media user took to Facebook to air his grievance shortly after the news made waves.

“Gotdamn Mississippi… There isn’t a place on earth where white supremacy is more historically and presently calcified, codified and protected by the culture it infests,” Alfred Conteh posted on Facebook. “Despite this, the fight to dismantle these systems WILL continue. #JusticeForNolanWells”

What Did the Grand Jury Investigation Reveal About Nolan Wells’ Death?

The exhaustive grand jury investigation evaluated extensive physical, forensic, and digital materials compiled by local and state law enforcement agencies. Investigators issued 132 subpoenas, reviewed a 261-page Snapchat conversation log, and extracted location data from mobile devices to reconstruct the timeline preceding Wells’ disappearance. Additionally, grand jurors heard sworn testimony from 43 witnesses, including the companions who accompanied Wells to Horn Island on July 4, before his body was recovered on the island two days later.

Medical experts from the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office, alongside an independent forensic pathologist retained by the Wells family, evaluated the physical evidence, according to the Mississippi Free Press. Both pathology examinations concluded that the official cause and manner of death remain legally undetermined, though physical findings remained entirely consistent with accidental drowning. Forensic analysts specifically examined non-fatal blunt-force trauma on the back of Wells’ head. Witness testimony and corroborating accounts demonstrated that Wells had awkwardly slipped off a boat earlier that afternoon, showing no immediate signs of severe physical distress prior to his disappearance.

Was There Any Evidence of Criminal Wrongdoing or Racial Motivation?

District Attorney McIlrath emphasized that the grand jury investigation uncovered no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, foul play, or racially motivated acts connected to the incident. Social media platforms had previously generated intense speculation regarding potential racial bias among the individuals accompanying Wells, prompting state prosecutors and law enforcement officials to systematically analyze every piece of digital forensic evidence and witness statement to verify the factual record.

The grand jury investigation ultimately determined that no individual engaged in criminal conduct or deliberate harm. However, state officials noted that because Mississippi law has no statute of limitations on homicide offenses, prosecutors reserve the authority to re-examine the case should credible new evidence emerge. For now, the unanimous decision of the grand jury investigation brings a formal legal resolution to the Jackson County proceedings, confirming that the factual evidence gathered by law enforcement agencies does not support criminal charges in the death of Nolan Wells, WWL-TV reported.

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