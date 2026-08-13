Nolan Wells (Photo Credit: Image provided by Jackson County Sheriff's Department) News by Sidnee Michelle Nolan Wells’ Family Speaks To The National Association Of Black Journalists In Atlanta The family is demanding a full federal investigation.







The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells is calling for a federal review of the investigation into his death, more than a month after he disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip in Mississippi, according to WLOX.

Wells’ parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, joined civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath on Aug. 13 at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Atlanta. The group discussed the case during a panel moderated by journalist Tiffany Cross before holding a news conference.

Wells was reported missing after he failed to return from a July 4 boating trip with friends. His body was found on July 6 in waters near Horn Island off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

The Congressional Black Caucus is also seeking federal scrutiny. In a letter sent Aug.12, caucus Chair Yvette Clarke and other members urged Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel to launch an independent review. McBath said federal officials were given seven days to respond.

“We are demanding a full federal investigation,” McBath said. “We want to make sure that every stone is turned because his life matters.”

Wells’ parents have questioned the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the authorities’ initial response. Christine Wonsley said she contacted multiple law enforcement agencies while trying to report her son missing, but was redirected because of jurisdictional questions.

An independent autopsy commissioned by the family classified Wells’ cause and manner of death as undetermined. The office of District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath has said the state autopsy report will be withheld until a grand jury reviews it.

Crump’s team and the district attorney’s office have also discussed jointly examining Wells’ cellphone. Attorney Liza Park said the family’s forensic team is waiting for prosecutors to establish a time and location for the examination.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet the investigation remains open and ongoing. Crump’s team is conducting a separate investigation.

“We want truth. We want transparency,” Crump said.

Sharpton said the family would accept the findings if the investigation provides clear answers.

“If the truth comes out and it is clear, then we will accept the truth,” Sharpton said. “That is all we are asking.”

Wells would have turned 19 on Aug. 19. His family plans to hold a national prayer rally that day at Greater St. John AME Church in Biloxi, Mississippi.

“We just want the truth,” Elmore Wonsley said. “We just want to know what any other parent would want to know.”

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