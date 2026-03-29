Politics by Mary Spiller ‘No Kings’ Protests Draw Millions Across U.S. And Abroad In Latest Show Of Trump Opposition The demonstrations targeted the Trump administration's policies, the war with Iran, and the rising costs of living.







Large-scale demonstrations opposing the administration of Donald Trump unfolded across the United States and internationally, marking the third coordinated “No Kings” protest movement. Organizers say the turnout may represent one of the largest protest mobilizations in recent history.

As reported by The Guardian, events were reported in all 50 states and in more than a dozen countries, with participants gathering in major metropolitan areas, suburban communities, and smaller towns. Protesters voiced concerns over a range of issues, including U.S. involvement in Iran, immigration enforcement, and the rising cost of living.

Crowds filled streets in cities such as New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Los Angeles. In the nation’s capital, large groups marched through downtown, with demonstrators gathering at prominent landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall.

As in prior protests, participants carried symbolic displays and effigies depicting Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration figures, demanding political change.

One of the most prominent demonstrations took place in Minnesota, where activists highlighted the deaths of two individuals earlier this year following encounters with federal immigration agents. The incident has become a focal point for criticism of federal immigration policies. Thousands gathered outside the state capitol in St. Paul, where several Democratic leaders addressed the crowd.

Organizers reported that more than 3,000 individual protests were held worldwide, coordinated by a coalition that includes advocacy groups such as Indivisible and 50501, alongside labor unions and grassroots networks. Ahead of the demonstrations, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin predicted a historic turnout, stating, “I would expect March 28 to be the biggest protest in American history.”

Additional protests focused on specific policy concerns. Roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, where participants criticized reductions in medical research funding and chanted slogans including, “No kings, just vaccines!”

March 28’s protests followed a previous “No Kings” rally in October that organizers say drew approximately 7 million participants nationwide. With turnout expected to surpass that figure, organizers framed the latest demonstrations as an escalating response to administration policies and a signal of sustained political resistance.

RELATED CONTENT: Protesters Rally Again, Calling For ‘No Kings’ In America

