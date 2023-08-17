No Laughing Matter: Comedian Druski Launches Sports Agency ‘4Lifers’

Comedian Drew “Druski” Desbordes is one of the most popular internet stars in the game. With a host of brand deals, movie appearances, and a loyal following in the multimillions, he’s shown an incredible ability to turn his jokes into serious business moves. Now, he’s poised to take over the world of sports through his agency “4Lifers,” and he’s already caught a pretty big fish.

According to Bleacher Report, Desbordes has signed top NFL Draft prospect Princely Umanmielen. As one of the top defensive backs in the country, Umanmielen has already been named to the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi Award watch lists this season. The former four-star recruit has notched 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the University of Florida Gators football team. Signing a talent like Umanmielen is a huge win for a startup Black-owned sports agency; and a testament to the business acumen of Desbordes. “Launching 4Lifers Sports Agency allows me to combine my two passions—sports and entertainment,” he said. “Our team is committed to providing athletes with the resources, support, and marketing opportunities to grow on and off the field. The process begins today with Florida Gators star Princely Umanmielen’s addition to our family.”

The 28-year-old Georgia native has already made a foray into the sports world as co-owner of the Fan Controlled Football team Shoulda Been Stars.

Most recently, “Druski” appeared alongside singer Chloë Bailey in Peacock’s Praise This and the LeBron James-produced House Party remake. He’s also struck up lucrative brand deals with the likes of 2K Sports, Amazon, American Express, Fanatics, Inc., EA Sports, Meta, Mountain Dew, NBA, Pepsi, PrizePicks, QuikTrip, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, and Spotify. In the hip-hop world, Desbordes has won over many artists who have tapped the funnyman to bring laughs to their tours. The comedian has opened for J. Cole, 21 Savage, Drake, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow.