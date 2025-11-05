No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Dies At 51 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Young Bleed, the famous No Limit Rapper from Baton Rouge, has died at 51.

The rapper, real name Glenn Clifton Jr., rose to fame as part of the Master P-founded No Limit Records. However, Young Bleed’s life took a tragic turn after attending the No Limit Records vs. Cash Money Records Verzuz battle in Las Vegas on Oct. 25.

Following the event celebrating the music and legacy of the Louisiana hip-hop labels, Young Bleed suffered a brain aneurysm at an after-party.

His eldest son, Ty’Gee Ramon Clifton, announced his death happened Nov. 1. He shared on Instagram two days after about the loss of the “biggest legend,” while clearing up rumors surrounding his death.

“As of November First, my dad gained his wings. This is a tough topic for me, not sure how this is gonna go. But I’m here to clear up a lot of things that were said,” said Clifton in the video.

He then explained how his father dealt with high blood pressure, which “spiked” as he attended the Verzuz after-party. The eldest son deemed the death a “natural thing,” amid concerns from the public on what actually happened.

“So my dad, like most as you get his age, had high blood pressure. You know, he take his medicines and, you know, do what he do as a celebrity. So, not much. After his huge celebration of the Verzuz, he went to the after-party, and that’s where, you know, everything kind of spiked. I did want to clear up and let people know because they were thinking that it was deeper than that. But no, it was more of a natural thing that you know, caused this to happen to him.”

Young Bleed’s signature song with fellow collaborator C-Loc, “How Ya Do Dat,” became a new hit after Master P released a remix of the track. The track was released on the 1997 soundtrack of Master P’s film I’m Bout It. The hit song topped Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop album charts, solidifying his legacy as a Baton Rouge rap legend. According to People, Young Bleed released nine studio albums throughout his career, debuting with his ‘My Balls & My Word’ LP in 1998 under Priority Records.

As the family grapples with his unexpected death, Clifton also mentioned a GoFundMe to help take care of burial expenses. As of Nov. 4, it has reached 80% of its $9,000 goal.

While Clifton assured that a greater tribute to the Louisiana rap legend will be released in due time, he also mentioned to keep their family and the memory of Young Bleed lifted up.

“My dad is a great man. I knew he was a great man through the things he’s shown me, but y’all have been giving me memories and moments. And I ask that y’all keep doing that, keep sending me those pictures and those photos and those songs, those videos, and let’s keep his legacy alive.”

