Black Woman From Virginia Turns 104, Possibly The Oldest Person In The State

*Originally Reported by Blacknews.

Nonie Burch Clarke, an African American woman from Halifax County, Virginia, has turned 104 years old, making her possibly the oldest person in the state.

Thank the Lord I have had a long, long life. I tried to help everybody and love everybody and I worked until retirement,” she told WSLS.

Clarke, a proud mother of 7, firmly believes in the importance of creating enduring family memories above all else. She has also been blessed with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

During her leisure hours, she enjoys singing, sewing, traveling, and baking. She’s known for her skills in making delicious caramel cakes and freshly baked rolls.

Even more, she is well-known for her “green thumb” and has shared her bountiful harvest with many over the years.

