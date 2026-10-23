Courtesy of Dr. Aisha Mays founder of Youth Dream Clinic Fashion & Beauty by Alisa Gumbs This Nonprofit CEO Supports Black Designers As Part Of Her Work Dream Youth Clinic Founder Dr. Aisha Mays turns fashion into activism, spotlighting Black designers through her work wardrobe.







Dr. Aisha Mays is an adolescent medicine physician and the founder and CEO of Dream Youth Clinic. The Oakland-based nonprofit serves thousands of young people each year with free healthcare, meals, showers, and help finding work or returning to school. It also works directly with youth experiencing homelessness, trafficking, foster care, and involvement in the juvenile justice system.

Beyond her work in the nonprofit world, Mays makes it a priority to spotlight—through her professional platform—the brilliance and artistry of Black fashion designers by incorporating them into her outfits for public appearances.

“I think it’s so important for us as Black professionals who are in public spaces to use our platform to support other Black communities. I have been incorporating Black designers into my personal brand and workwear for over 10 years,” Mays says.

“I specifically wear Black designers for public events, media interviews, at conferences, if I am giving a professional talk, or if I am on a panel,” she continues, “so that I can showcase and support a Black business and a Black creator while I am uplifting my own work.”

This summer, Mays was on Martha’s Vineyard for #DreamOnTheVineyard, where she hosted The State of Black Youth panel, a conversation that brought together leaders across youth health, education, and mental health to discuss issues impacting Black youth today. As usual, the nonprofit CEO platformed Black designers, wearing Christopher John Rogers, Diotima, Aisling Camps, and Brother Vellies.

Mays has always been a fashion girl, but her love of Black fashion specifically grew out of her support of Black-owned retailers. “I have always loved fashion from the time that I was a little girl watching my grandmother get dressed,” she says. “I became inspired to wear fashion from Black designers through my own journey of shopping local boutiques. I always sought out Black-owned boutiques to purchase from in the spirit of responsible, purposeful fashion.”

For professionals who want to discover Black designers they can add to their wardrobe, Mays has some advice:

Start by seeking out Black retailers. “A few of my favorites are McMullen and ReLove in the San Francisco Bay Area and Brooklyn Circus in New York.” Head to social media. “Instagram is a great place to do a search for Black designers! Social media also allows you to see how other people have styled their looks, which helps with your ideas. You can also follow other fashionable professionals on social media because many of us describe our looks in the captions.” Find outfit inspiration IRL. “Going analog can be the most rewarding. If you see a fashionable person at your local coffee shop, at an event, ask them about their looks. That’s a great way to learn more about Black fashion while networking and building community.” Make Black fashion your first choice. “The most important thing is the commitment to supporting Black fashion designers by seeking out their work and their styles first. Before you go to a fast fashion retailer, seek out a Black designer! Intention will drive our practice.”

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